Kotak Investment Advisors achieves closure of New Real Estate Fund

In a statement Kotak Investment Advisors said that the $380 million Real Estate Fund is anchored by a number of leading global financial investors and is one of the largest dedicated real estate financing funds closed in recent times in India, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) on Tuesday announced that it has successfully achieved closure of its New Real Estate Fund, which will target a range of real estate financing opportunities across key cities in India.

The new fund will target both early stage and late-stage real estate projects in residential, commercial, retail, warehousing and hospitality sectors.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd said, "Our new Real Estate Fund has been closed at an opportune time. We have a flexible investment mandate enabling us to provide much needed capital to address the short-term financial dislocation in the real estate financing market as well as long-term capital to address the liquidity issue."

Vikas Chimakurthy, CEO, Kotak Realty Fund said that the new $380 million fund is the 11th fund in the company's real estate fund series, since the first fund raised in 2005.

"With this fund, we cross total raise of $2.2 billion. This demonstrates strong confidence of global investors in our longstanding track record and our ability to source, underwrite and manage real estate investments," the CEO said.

The Real Estate Fund has been set up as an Alternative Investment Fund under SEBI regulations managed by the Alternate Asset Management Company - Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd.

--IANS

rrb/sn