Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can now update address via DigiLocker

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) on Tuesday announced that its customers can now instantly update their correspondence address with the bank on net banking through DigiLocker.

KMBL has completed an integration of its net banking platform with DigiLocker.

With many customers having relocated to their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, this facility gives customers one more option through which they can easily change their correspondence address, instantly and completely online, said a company statement.