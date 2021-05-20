Kotak Mahindra Bank issues India's first FPI license to GIFT IFSC AIF

This is the first FPI license issued to an AIF incorporated in GIFT IFSC by any custodian bank/Designated Depository Participant (DDP) in the country.

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL Bank) on a Thursday announced that it has issued the first-ever FPI (foreign portfolio investment) license to the GIFT IFSC AIF (alternate investment fund) of True Beacon Global.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's President, Banking & Financial Institutions Group, Sachin Samant said: "Foreign portfolio investments are now a reality through GIFT IFSC. we look forward to on-boarding new investors and providing them with a wide range of services catered towards their investments."

GIFT City MD & Group CEO, Tapan Ray, said: "The first FPI license of True Beacon as an AIF by Kotak Custody marks a new beginning in the journey of the Fund business in GIFT IFSC. AIF is an important business vertical at GIFT IFSC and offers huge benefits and a competitive edge for setting up Fund in IFSC at GIFT City. We are witnessing huge interest from a large number of India centric AIFs to set-up their base in GIFT IFSC."

True Beacon co-founder and CEO Richard Pattle said: "Undoubtedly, India is one of the most compelling investment destinations for ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors globally. We look forward to playing our part in attracting foreign capital to the country."

--IANS

sn/vd