Kotak Mahindra Bank logs 11% growth in Q3 net profit

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported a 10.76 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter at Rs 2,601.67 crore.

During the same quarter last fiscal, the bank had reported a net profit of Rs 2,348.72 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the Kotak Mahindra Bank said that for Q3FY21, the bank's contribution to the consolidated profit after tax was Rs 1,854 crore. The net contribution of subsidiaries and associates was 29 per cent of the consolidated PAT.