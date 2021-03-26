K'taka bans festivals in public places to curb Covid cases

"Celebrations of festivals like Holi, Easter, Shab-e-Barat and Ugadi in coming weeks will not be allowed in public places to prevent large gatherings or mass congregations for containing the pandemic," said state chief secretary P. Ravi Kumar in an order in Kannada here.

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) In view of the surge in cases in the second Covid-19 wave, Karnataka has banned celebrations of all ensuing festivals in public places to contain the pandemic across the southern state, a top official said on Thursday.

According to the state health bulletin, a record 2,523 new cases were reported on Wednesday after 4 months, taking the state's Covid tally to 9,78,478, including 18,207 active cases.

As the epicentre of the virus, Bengaluru registered 1,623 fresh cases in a day, taking its Covid tally to 4,22,859, including 12,472 active cases till date.

"The city civic administration and police are directed to not allow people to gather in large numbers in public grounds, parks, markets and religious places, as ensuring social distancing will be difficult," said Kumar, as the state executive committee chairman of the state disaster management authority.

Deputy Commissioners in all the remaining 30 districts across the state have also been directed to ensure strict compliance of the order by all the concerned to prevent the virus spread.

The order warned of action under the Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act against those violating the Covid-induced guidelines.

"Large gatherings, mass congregations and public celebrations during the festivals may pose a threat of virus spread and cause setback to the gains made in weakening the chain of transmission of the infection," said the order.

--IANS

fb/pgh