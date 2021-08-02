Kumar Mangalam Birla offers stake worth crores to keep Vodafone Idea alive

According to contents of Birla's letter dated June 7 to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the promoter was willing to offer his stake for free to prevent Vodafone Idea from heading towards a point of collapse.

Mumbai: Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and a key promoter in Vodafone Idea Limited is learnt as having offered his stake for free to any government body or domestic financial entity in a bid to save Vodafone Idea from sinking.

The letter reads, "It is with a sense of duty towards 27 crore Indians connected by VIL, I am more than willing to hand over my stake in the company to any entity-public sector/government/domestic financial entity or any other that the government may consider worthy of keeping the company as a going concern..."

In the letter Birla has informed the government that investors were hesitant. The government's policy could influence these investors. Some areas include the AGR liability, moratorium on spectrum payments and a pricing regime that was above the cost of service.

Birla also reminded that the lack of immediate financial support or policy making will drive Vodafone Idea Limited towards a point of collapse.

Vodafone-Idea market capitalization is estimated at Rs 24,000 crores and Birla owns a 27% stake individually and via entities such as Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries, Birla TMT holdings etc. Vodafone Plc owns 44 percent. The collective stake of the promoters group is estimated at 72.05 percent.

On Monday, stocks of Vodafone Idea limited gained marginally by 5 paise to trade at Rs 8.32 per share.