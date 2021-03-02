Lamborghini delivers 100th Urus Super SUV in India

The delivery of the first Urus in India was made in September 2018.

Accordingly, the milestone marks a record for the fastest 100 deliveries in super luxury vehicle segment, Lamborghini India said in a statement on Tuesday.

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Sports automobile manufacturer Lamborghini has delivered the 100th Urus Super SUV in India.

"The Urus has created a unique position for itself in the super luxury car segment in India, not just by creating a completely new category but, more importantly, growing the entire segment," said Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India.

"In India, Urus has proven to be a game changer for Lamborghini and currently contributes to over 50 percent of the brand volumes in India. While it offers the versatility of an SUV, it offers the driving dynamics and emotions of a super sports car. It has also, remarkably, helped penetrate into the tier 1 and 2 cities, gaining significant popularity among our group of clients."

The Urus is equipped with a new front-mounted, 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine that is capable of delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm.

Besides, with 162.7 hp per litre, the Urus has one of the highest specific power outputs in its class.

It can accelerate from 0-100 km per hour in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km per hour in 12.8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 km per hour.

Furthermore, the Urus can decelerate from 100 km per hour to 0 in 33.7 metre.

The vehicle has up to six driving modes.

--IANS

rv/sn/