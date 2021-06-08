Lamborghini launches Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder for Rs 3.5 cr

The new V10 model can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 324 kmph, the company said.

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Luxury automaker Lamborghini on Tuesday launched the Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder sports car in India with a starting price of Rs 3.54 crore (ex-showroom).

"India is one of the strategic markets for Lamborghini and we consistently invest to create unique bespoke experiences for our customers," said Lamborghini India Head, Sharad Agarwal.

According to the company, the vehicle is powered by a V10 aspirated power plant, delivering the same 610 hp (449 kw) and 560 Nm of torque as the coupe version.

"The specially tuned 'P-TCS' traction control system is designed for a thrilling performance in all conditions, consistently delivering torque and assuring traction even as the Spyder is realigning after sharp cornering or drifting," the company said.

"The Huracan EVO Spyder's ANIMA button on the steering wheel puts the pilot in control of driving modes, with the P-TCS calibrated to suit. 'STRADA' provides stability and safety in all conditions by minimising rear-wheel slippage, and more proactively managing torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces," it added.

--IANS

