Larsen Toubro Infotech: This IT stock has an average upside of 25 percent

The average rating of as many as five broking houses indicates a nearly 25 percent upside on this stock. Larsen Toubro Infotech currently trades at a price of Rs 6,651.15. In the trade on Thursday, the scrip slipped by 4.17 percent.

Brokerage house Antique Limited was the most bullish among all the broking houses on this stock forecasting LTI shares to reach levels of Rs 8,100 an upside of 37 percent from the opening price on 19th Oct 2021.

According to analysts Vikas Ahuja and Ashish Agarwal, "LTI reported best ever sequential performance with revenue growth of 8.9% in constant currency, better than the estimate of 6.0% QoQ.

"We increase LTI FY23/24 revenue growth estimate meaningfully from 18%/16% to 27%/23% on the back of strong outlook provided by the company; while increase valuation multiple to 38x (from 35x) on FY24EPS on improved earning visibility," adds the report from Antique Limited.

The broking agency also cited better growth in Cloud, Security and digital. Analysts also reposed hope in the strong deal pipeline and positive client interactions.

BoBCaps, another broking agency, also cited hope about this stock. The analysts forecast a target price at Rs 7,980 (upside of 35 percent) on the back of resilient operating margins large deals and timely investments in Sales, cloud and data products.

The BoBCaps report said, "Factoring in the Q2FY22 results, we raise FY22/FY23/FY24 revenue estimates by 2%/ 3%/3%. However, due to changes in currency assumptions, earnings rise by only 1-2%. We upgrade our target one-year forward P/E multiple from 39x to 46x, which is four standard deviations above the stock’s five-year mean. Our Sep’22 TP rises to Rs 7,980 (vs. Rs 6,780). We believe LTI merits a higher multiple given: (1) strong three-year demand visibility as per management commentary, (2) a better H2FY22 outlook vs. an already strong H1, and (3) stable 14-15% PAT margin guidance despite record attrition."

Leading broking houses such as HSBC, Prabhudas Lilladher and Haitong too recommended a buy rating on LTI. However, the share already traded to the estimated target price as set by the broking houses.

HSBC revised its target price to Rs 6,675 citing a 9.1 percent upside (PE multiple of 45x FY23e EPS . "We believe LTI will continue

to lead the industry bellwethers in growth performance and, hence, its premium valuation will be sustainable. Our EPS estimates increase by 2.9%/4.4%/4.3% for FY22e/FY23e/FY24e, mainly to factor in higher growth going forward," added the report.

Prabhudas Lilladher too revised the TP to Rs 6,710 citing an increase in EPS estimates. Their report said, "We arrive at DCF based TP of INR 6,710 (implied target multiple of 37x P/E on FY24 EPS). LTI is currently trading at 37.9x/33.0x earnings multiple on EPS of 156.0/178.8 for FY23/24E with Revenue/EPS CAGR of 17.2%/18.3% over FY22-24E. LTI continues to remain one of our preferred pick in midcap IT space."

Shares of Larsen Toubro Infotech touched a 52 week high of Rs 7,155 a day ago. LTI posted net profit of Rs 4968 crores for the quarter ending Sept 21 and a revenue of Rs 34,267 crores. The stock last traded at an EPS of 28.36 and a NPM margin of 14.50%.

The board recently approved a dividend of Rs 15 per share of face value of Rs 1.

Disclaimer: This story is purely informative in nature and should not be construed as an investment offer or guidance. Sify or affiliates are not responsible for any losses arising from usage of this information.