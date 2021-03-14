Laurence Fishburne joins 'The School For Good and Evil' cast

Los Angeles, March 14 (IANS) Actor Laurence Fishburne will be seen in the film adaptation of 'The School For Good and Evil'. He will be sharing the screen with Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wyle and Sophia Anne Caruso. The actor will play the schoolmaster in the film.

According to femalefirst.co.uk, the film is currently being shot Norther Ireland and will stream on Netflix next year. The story is based on based on the fantasy book series by Soman Chainani.