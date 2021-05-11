Lava launches budget phone with big display, battery

"With Z2 Max, we at Lava are trying to ensure each student gets proper education and contributes to the growth of the nation in the future," Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International, said in a statement."Moreover, online education is here to stay and will be an integral part of the education system in India. Students have started shifting to digital learning, which allows them to make it more personalised as well as interactive and helps them understand better," Singh added.The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP+2MP sensor.The phone runs on a MediaTek Helio processor and comes with 2GB DDR4X RAM and 32GB storage. The phone has inbuilt box speakers that render loud and clear audio."The team has brainstormed a lot on the product and has designed it in such a way that it can be utilised for digital education as well as consuming content online," Singh said."The phone is a complete package and provides an excellent user experience which is further enhanced by stock Android," he added.