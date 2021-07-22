Lava Z2s launched at affordable price

Equipped with a huge 6.5 inch HD+ IPS water drop notch display and a 5,000mAh battery, the new smartphone is available across e-commerce platforms as well as offline stores across the country.

New Delhi: Homegrown Lava International on Thursday unveiled the all-new Z2s smartphone for entertainment seekers at a limited time offer price of Rs 7,099.

"Recognising this need gap, we decided to come up with Z2s so that everyone can access quality entertainment at an affordable price. This Android smartphone is a complete package for entertainment seekers and we are confident that it will be well accepted in the market," he added.

Lava Z2s comes with a Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 2GB DDR4x RAM, 32 GB storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio octa-core processor.

On the camera front, the smartphone offers an AI-enabled 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

The phone's high-quality HD+ IPS display, combined with the loud and clear sound of its inbuilt speakers, provides an immersive entertainment experience to the users.

Lava Z2s sets a new standard for innovation and style by combining sophisticated technologies with long-lasting battery performance which gives an all new-experience to the viewer, the company said.