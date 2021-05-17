Lenovo appoints Dinesh Nair as consumer biz head in India

Nair succeeds Shailendra Katyal who has been elevated as Site Leader for Lenovo India and Managing Director of Lenovo's PC and smart device business in the country.

Bengaluru, May 17 (IANS) Global technology leader Lenovo on Monday announced to appoint Dinesh Nair as Director, Consumer Business for the India region.

"I am proud to hand over the reins of the consumer business to Dinesh. At the same time, this is a demonstration of our commitment to developing talent internally. I am sure he, along with the consumer leadership team, will propel the business to new heights," said Katyal.

Nair has been an integral part of the Lenovo India consumer business for more than 11 years and has worked successfully across several roles, the company said.

He has handled leadership responsibilities across offline general trade retail, distribution management, field sales, eCommerce, large format retail and category management.

"During this difficult time in India, we are working hard to ensure the safety of our employees, partners and customers and I am grateful that we have excellent leaders in place to bring our team together and offer this support," Katyal added.

Katyal has succeeded Rahul Agarwal who decided to move on after 20 years at Lenovo.

