Lenovo leads as global PC market hits 83.6 mn units in Q2: IDC

Lenovo led the segment with 23.9 per cent market share, followed by HP Inc at 22.2 per cent and Dell at 16.7 per cent market share globally.

New Delhi: The worldwide shipments of traditional PCs, inclusive of desktops, notebooks and workstations, reached 83.6 million units in the second quarter this year, up 13.2 per cent from the second quarter of 2020, a new IDC report said on Monday.

Apple was fourth with 7.4 per cent share and Acer closed the top 5 list with 7.3 per cent share.

The surge in PC demand continued through the second quarter of 2021, despite global component shortages and logistics issues, according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

"The PC market's hot streak continued to drive heavy investments from the supply side including the entry of new vendors as well as additional spend from underdogs," said Jitesh Ubrani research manager for IDC's Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers.

"While the top 5 continue to drive volume, the smaller vendors have helped drive growth by offering unique features or niche designs," Ubrani said in a statement.

Elevated demand for PCs combined with shortages that greatly impacted the supply of notebooks led to desktop growth outpacing that of notebooks during the quarter.

Though annual growth remains quite high, it has begun to taper off as the 13 per cent growth rate in Q2 is far lower than the 55.9 per cent growth in Q1 and 25.8 per cent growth in the fourth quarter last year.

"The market faces mixed signals as far as demand is concerned," said Neha Mahajan, senior research analyst with IDC's Devices and Displays Group.

"With businesses opening back up, demand potential in the commercial segment appears promising. However, there are also early indicators of consumer demand slowing down as people shift spending priorities after nearly a year of aggressive PC buying," Mahajan noted.