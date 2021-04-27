Lenskart acquihires DailyJoy, to hire over 100 in 6 months

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Eye-wear brand Lenskart on Tuesday said it has acqui-hired essential delivery startup DailyJoy along with opening a technology centre in Hyderabad that will provide employment to more than 100 people across engineering, product and design verticals in the next six months.

The Hyderabad tech-hub will provide employment in various teams across product, design and development, quality engineering, front end developers, java developers, android and IOS developers and data science engineers.

The aim is to deliver world-class engineering solutions to support Lenskart in expanding its footprint both at home and abroad.

"The Hyderabad team will be at the forefront of engineering, new initiatives & innovation. We plan to double our current 150 member technology team with new recruitments in engineering, product, and data science functions, in the next 6 months," said Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder, Lenskart.

Founded in 2010, Lenskart company entered the unicorn club in 2020, after raising Rs 1,645 crore from SoftBank Vision Fund II and Lightbulb Ltd as part of its Series G funding round.

"As we join hands, it will be our endeavour to synchronise our synergies with Lenskart and add value to their remarkable journey going forward in the ever evolving eye-wear industry," said Satish Sharma, ex-CEO, DailyJoy.

Lenskart has a growing retail and e-commerce presence going deep into existing market in India and Singapore, while opening up new locations in the Middle-East and the US.

