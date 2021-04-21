Liberalised vaccination regime gives equities' wings

On the domestic front, all major sectors traded in green other than the IT sector.

Around 1.30 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 48,005.24, higher by 55.82 points or 0.12 per cent from its previous close.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 14,380.85, up 21.40 points or 0.15 per cent from its previous close.

"Sentiments were positive with the announcement that the government has liberalised and made an aggressive move to make the vaccines available for all above 18 years of age from May 1," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

"We expect this can be a good move and can keep the sentiments high in the market though the sentiment in the long run depends on the success of the move that can only be determined after some time."

