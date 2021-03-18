LIC allows policyholders to deposit maturity claims at any office

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) To mitigate the hardships faced due to corona pandemic, insurance major LIC has allowed its policyholders to deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country.

"LIC has allowed its 113 divisional offices, 2,048 branches, 1,526 satellite offices and 74 customer zones to receive maturity claims documents from policyholders whose maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy," it said in a statement.