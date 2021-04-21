LIC earns Rs 1.84 trillion new premium in FY21

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) One of Asia's life insurance giants, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) closed last fiscal with a new business premium or first year premium of Rs 1.84 trillion, the company said.

The insurer also paid Rs.1.34 trillion as claims last fiscal.

According to LIC, it earned a new business or first year premium of about Rs 1.84 trillion last fiscal up from about Rs 1.77 trillion earned the previous year.