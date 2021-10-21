LIC Housing Finance touches 132 percent of pre-Covid level business

For the quarter in review, LIC Housing Finance reported net profit after tax at Rs 247.86 crores as compared to Rs 790.90 crores in Sept'20 quarter.

Revenue from operations slipped by 5.25 percent to Rs 4,708 crores. In the Sept'2020 quarter revenue from operations was reported at Rs 4,969 crores.

The company reported "better disbursals" in the quarter at Rs 16,110 crores as against Rs 12,443 crores in the corresponding period of the last fiscal at a growth of 29 percent.

An official statement from LIC Housing Finance company said, "individual Home Loan disbursements were Rs. 14330 crs as against Rs. 10373 crs up by 38%, whereas project loans were Rs. 353 crs as against Rs 803 crs"

The company also reported touching 132 percent of the pre-covid levels of second quarter of FY20.

The total loan portfolio stood at Rs. 237660 crs as against Rs. 213349 crs, a growth of 11 %, out of which Individual Home Loans grew at 15% from Rs. 163218 crs.to Rs.188348 crs.

Net Interest margins for Q2 ended September 30, 2021, were at 2.00% as against 2.20% for Q1 FY22.

Collection efficiency for regular customers for the month of September 2021 stood at 99%.

Y. Viswanatha Gowd, MD & CEO, LIC Housing Finance was quoted in a statement saying, "Business gradually improved towards the end of first quarter in line with the overall sentiments. This is reflected in higher disbursements in Q2 and our impressive performance. The Company expects a better Q3 which coincides with the festival season and hopes to grow the business volumes in the quarters ahead. Collection efficiencies too witnessed recovery in Q2 FY2022 compared to previous quarter resulting in a decline in stage 3 assets. The recent RBI's monetary policy has once again reiterated the supportive posture taken. And will further improve the home buying activities in the forthcoming festive season."