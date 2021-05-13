Lilly inks three new pacts to expand availability of baricitinib drug

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Eli Lilly and Company on Thursday announced that it has issued additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licenses to the Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines, Dr. Reddy's Ltd, MSN Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, who will be collaborating to accelerate and expand the availability of baricitinib for Covid treatment in India.

These three additional voluntary licensing agreements will ensure high quality manufacturing and accessibility of baricitinib during this pandemic improving the local treatment options available to positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling Covid in India.

Lilly received permission for restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, for baricitinib to be used in combination with Remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

On the May 10, Lilly had also announced the signing of three Voluntary License Agreements with key local pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines, Cipla Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., to further ensure equitable access to baricitinib for people who are currently impacted by the burden of Covid-19.

Commenting on the development, Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly India, said, "Lilly is committed to supporting India in this healthcare challenge through our innovative and effective portfolio of breakthrough medicines.

We are swiftly working to ensure high quality manufacturing and equitable access of Baricitinib for Covid-19 in India by issuing six voluntary licenses for baricitinib to pharmaceutical companies in India. This is in addition to the donations being offered by Lilly to the Indian Government. We will continue to explore other possible initiatives to support patients and the healthcare system in India."

In a continued effort to work closely with the Government of India and partners to ensure expanding availability of Lilly therapies in private or public markets, Lilly had announced donations of baricitinib through the humanitarian aid organization, Direct Relief, to the Indian government for eligible hospitalized Covid-19 patients in India.

This donation furthers both Lilly and Direct Relief's charitable goal of providing access to Covid-19 treatments to patients in need.

Meanwhile Lilly continues to engage in active dialogue with the regulatory authorities and government in India to donate Lilly's anti-Covid treatments, including Lilly's neutralizing antibodies (bamlanivimab and bamlanivimab and etesevimab to be administered together).

