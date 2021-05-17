Lilly signs an Additional Voluntary Licensing Agreement on Baricitinib

Under the terms of the license, Natco will be collaborating with Lilly to further accelerate and expand the availability of baricitinib in India during this pandemic, improving the local treatment options available to people who are currently battling Covid-19 in India.

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Eli Lilly and Company announced on Monday that it has issued an additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary license to Natco Pharma; a local pharmaceutical manufacturer of generic medicines.

Lilly received permission for restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Ministry of Health, for baricitinib to be used in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalized adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Lilly had also announced the signing of six Voluntary License Agreements with key local pharmaceutical manufacturers of generic medicines, Cipla Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Ltd., MSN Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, to further ensure equitable access of baricitinib for people who are currently impacted by the burden of Covid-19.

Meanwhile Lilly continues to engage in active dialogue with the regulatory authorities and government in India to deliver baricitinib donations through the humanitarian aid organization, Direct Relief and to donate Lilly's anti-Covid-19 treatments, including Lilly's neutralizing antibodies.

OLUMIANT (baricitinib), once-daily, oral JAK inhibitor was discovered by Incyte and licensed to Lilly. In December 2009, Lilly and Incyte announced an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of baricitinib and certain follow-on compounds for patients with inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

