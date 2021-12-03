Lisa MacCallum to steer Adani Transmission's sustainable business goals

New Delhi: Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), the largest private transmission company in India and a key listed entity of the diversified Adani Group of Companies on Thursday announced the appointment of Lisa MacCallum, as an independent director to bring a new level of knowledge and experience to ATL's environment and social impact investments and Purpose-led governance and business.

MacCallum, Founder of Inspired Companies, a purposeful business and brand strategy focused enterprise, is the first non-Indian national director of ATL and second female director to join the board. The move is a part of the company's strategic efforts to strengthen leadership and capacity to deliver on its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) vision, stakeholder engagement and international brand influence.

MacCallum began her professional life in Accounting, Finance and Consulting with KPMG in Australia and the USA. She enjoyed a long career at NIKE Inc (2001-2014) based in the USA, serving on the executive leadership team in commercial and brand strategy roles and as Vice President of NIKE's Corporate Philanthropy and Global Community Investments.

Prior to joining NIKE, MacCallum co-founded a Tokyo-based multi-media and executive education company, Business Breakthrough, Inc. She currently serves as an ESG Advisory Board member of KAO Corporation Japan and is an independent non-executive Director of Bond University Australia Limited and Seattle based employee experience company Limeade Limited.

Lisa joins the ATL board with extensive multi-sector, international alliance building experience and purposeful business leadership. The World Economic Forum Young Global Leader alumni is a Global Ambassador for World Benchmarking Alliance for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and a Meaningful Business Leadership 100 awardee. She most recently completed a full-term independent directorship on British Telecom PLC's Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Board Committee 2015 to 2019.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission, said, "Lisa brings an exciting range of experience with prominent global brands in the areas of international brand strategy, purposeful business, ESG and Corporate philanthropy. With decades of experience and career achievements we are thrilled to have her onboard and working with us. This appointment is an essential part of ATL's focus to bring diversity and rich domain expertise to achieving our ESG commitments and beyond."