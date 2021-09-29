Listed fund inflows rise in August

Of the inflows, $824 million came from non-ETF category. Over the past few months, fund flows were largely dominated by ETFs.

Mumbai: Boosted by non-exchange traded fund (ETF) flows, listed funds inflows into the country increased in the month of August to $983 million, a report by Kotak Institutional Equities has said.

According to the brokerage, India-dedicated funds saw outflows of $165 million broken down into $74 million of ETF outflows and $91 million of non-ETF outflows, while GEM (global emerging markets) funds saw inflows of $1.1 billion broken down into $208 million of ETF inflows and $866 million of non-ETF inflows.

According to the report, listed emerging market fund flows were positive for almost all countries.

China witnessed $6.7 billion of inflows, followed by South Korea and Taiwan, which saw $3.4 billion and $2.1 billion of inflows.

The total FPI activity and EPFR activity showed similar trends for India and Indonesia.

Allocations to China and India constitute 47 per cent of the average Asia ex-Japan fund portfolio.

Allocations to India by Asia ex-Japan funds increased to 15.9 per cent in August from 14.8 per cent in July while allocations to India by GEM funds increased to 12.5 per cent in August from 11.6 per cent in July.

Allocations by Asia ex-Japan non-ETFs to India increased to 16.7 per cent in August from 15.6 per cent in July, while allocations to India by GEM non-ETFs increased to 12.2 per cent from 11.2 per cent in July.