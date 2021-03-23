Llistosella not to join Tata Motors as new CEO, Managing Director: Company

On February 12, the company had announced he would join Tata Motors effective from July 1, 2021.

Mumbai: Automobile major Tata Motors on Friday said that Marc Llistosella Y. Bischoff will not be joining the company as its new CEO and Managing Director as previously announced.

In a regulatory filing, the compnay said: "Tata Motors wishes to announce that Mr. Marc Llistosella Y Bischoff who was to join Tata Motors as its CEO & Managing Director effective from July 1, 2021 , will not be joining Tata Motors as its CEO & Managing Director as previously announced on February 12, 2021."

However, the company did not disclose reasons for the development.

"As mentioned in our said earlier letter, Mr.Guenter Butschek will continue as the CEO and Managing Director till June 30, 2021."

Llistosella was most recently the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia.

He was earlier the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

Llistosella would have succeeded Butschek, who has informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons.

