LMO from Singapore sourced by IndianOil unloaded at Vizag Port

The same vessel also carried two more ISO tanks of LMO, sourced by GAIL and handled by IndianOil.

Visakhapatnam: IndianOil unloaded a consignment of 11 ISO tanks filled with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), carried from Singapore by Indian Navy's INS Jalashwa, at Vishakhapatnam Port on Sunday.

The entire consignment has been sourced by IndianOil from BNF Singapore and filled at Linde at Singapore. The ISO tanks have been taken on lease by IndianOil to handle the supply and logistics of LMO in the fight against the Covid pandemic. This consignment has been earmarked to meet the pressing demand for medical oxygen in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, IndianOil said.

In the face of a massive surge in demand for LMO and related logistic issues, IndianOil, under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has been importing ISO tanks suitable for transporting medical oxygen, the precious lifesaver, from across the globe.

While over 75 per cent of the filled ISO tanks are brought in by the Indian Navy vessels, the empty containers are airlifted back by the Indian Air Force to the sources of oxygen supply.

IndianOil sources LMO supplies from the countries including Singapore, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia from global suppliers including Linde, Air Life and Air Liquide. IndianOil has brought in several consignments of LMO into other southern cities including Mangalore and Bengaluru.

The various imports of LMO, oxygen cylinders, and oxygen concentrators being done by ICRS (Indian Red Cross Society) are also being handled by IndianOil, in terms of unloading and transportation.

As a responsible corporate citizen, IndianOil continues to leverage its expertise and resources to contribute to the national efforts to combat the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the nation.

Other initiatives of IndianOil in the management and logistics support of LMO in India include the Sanjeevani Express, a single window application which is equipped to enable real-time monitoring of LMO supply logistics to help all stakeholders, including the Central and state government agencies to monitor allocation, dispatch and receipt of medical oxygen.

