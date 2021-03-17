Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched in India

Accordingly, the company launched locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler in two variants - the Unlimited and the Rubicon.

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Jeep India on Wednesday launched the locally-assembled SUV Wrangler starting at Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom price).

According to the company, both variants are powered by a Bharat Stage VI compliant 2.0-litre, IN-Line 4-cylinder, turbo petrol powertrain.

The powertrain is based on the group's Global Medium Engine platform and produces 268 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque and comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

"We have extended our points of sale and service for the locally-assembled Wrangler to 26 across the country," said Partha Datta, Managing Director, Jeep India.

