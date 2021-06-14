Logistics firm Chetak delivers over 400 ambulances via railways

According to the company, it has forayed into multi-modal transportation model by venturing into the transportation of finished auto goods, through railways.

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Logistics major Chetak on Monday said it has used multi-modal transport model for delivering ambulances to various military hospitals across India.

The company used 'Rail and Road' transport to deliver 430 customised Tata Xenon ambulances from Tata's manufacturing unit in Dharwar to various military hospitals, located at widely spread defence locations including Jammu, Prayagraj, Guwahati, New Delhi and Durgapur.

"The transportation of ambulances gains significance, especially during the current situation when the country is strengthening its campaign against Covid-19," the company said in a statement.

"Over the last 18 months, the Chetak Group has helped in transporting essential commodities across the country. The group takes pride in its fleets, drivers and all our associates, who have worked relentlessly to serve the countrymen and the nation, during challenging times."

At present, Chetak services major national and global automobile brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai, JCV, Kia, Honda, amongst others.

It has an over 1.5 million square feet of modern warehousing facilities across India.

--IANS

rv/vd