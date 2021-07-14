Logistics startup Shyplite unveils AI service to help Indian sellers

The company said that Shypmax is now live for deliveries to over 40 countries and will cover delivery to 220 nations with over 70 carrier and network partnerships globally.

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Logistics startup Shyplite on Wednesday introduced AI-driven Shypmax, a cross-border logistics platform-as-a-service (LPaaS) that would help automate processes and increase shipping efficiency for the Indian businesses and sellers in the pandemic times.

"The product was conceptualised to address problems faced by thousands of Indian businesses and sellers who have ambitions to expand their business globally, but their key challenges were complex cross border shipping and steep pricing," said Nisschal Jain, Founder and Managing Partner, Shyplite.

Shypmax will enable Indian SMEs and D2Cs towards sustainable, price effective and simplified cross-border shipping, he added.

Shypmax is one of the first IOSS (import one-stop-shop) ready services in India, with focus on compliance for new regulations in the European Union (EU).

With the use of AI and ML, Shypmax aims to provide end-to-end tracking, predictive choice of carrier according to category, geography and extends to automated compliances and documentation.

Businesses can now ship from 27,000 pin codes across India to 220 countries around the world, the company said.

"We are also in advanced talks to create Inbound India services as a reciprocal arrangement along with our worldwide carriers," said Parinay Itkan, Founder and COO, Shyplite.

