Logjam in RS likely to continue as Oppn moves suspension notices

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha moved the suspension of Business to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws.

The House has seen repeated adjournments for the last two days.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha may witness disruptions on Wednesday also following the opposition's demand to hold discussions on the price hike, farmers' protest and other issues.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has given zero hour notice to raise the demand for an extra chance to Union Public Service Commission aspirants due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Congress, meanwhile, will press the demand for discussion on the fuel hike. It has been raising the issue for the past two days and the chair rejected the notice of suspension of Business which led to the pandemonium and subsequent adjournments of the House.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to start general discussion on the Budget as the reports of the committee of Commerce, Petroleum and Food & Consumer affairs will be presented.

The Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will introduce the major port bill.

"To move that the Bill to provide for regulation, operation and planning of Major Ports in India and to vest the administration, control and management of such ports upon the Boards of Major Port Authorities and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration," said the Rajya Sabha Bulletin.

