LS adjourned for 1 hour amid ruckus on farm Acts

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Almost all opposition parties led by Congess as well as BJP's former allies Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiv Sena created ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday seeking withdrawal of three contentious farm Acts enacted by Parliament during the Monsoon Session last year, leading to adjournment of the House for an hour.

Soon after the Lower House assembled for the day at 4 p.m. for the third sitting of the ongoing Budget Session, opposition parties came near the Speaker's podium, sloganeering in Hindi "Kisan Virodhi Bill Wapas Lo" (bring back anti-farmer law), and "Kisano Par Tanasahi Nahi Chalegi" (no more dictatorship on farmers).

The parliamentarians from Congress, SAD, Shiv Sena, DMK, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress walked near the Speaker's podium with placards in their hands while YSRCP and Bahujan Samaj Party member stood on their seats raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government on the farm Acts.

Speaker Om Birla tried to convince the MPs that all of their queries will be taken seriously by the House and they will be given enough chance to express their issues whatever they want to raise. But, the members from opposition ignored his request and continued sloganeering.

"All of your questions will be taken. Please go back to their seats. I will give you enough time to discuss on all of your issues," Birla said.

Amid the din, Birla started the Question Hour but failed to control the opposition. The Speaker later adjourned the House till 5 p.m.

The opposition was raising slogans against the government in support of thousands of farmers sitting on Delhi's borders since November 26 demanding withdrawal of the three farm Acts even after several rounds of government-farmer talks that have been inconclusive.

--IANS

rak/ash