LS adjourned till March 15 amid uproar by Oppn

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The joint Opposition continued pandemonium for the third consecutive day on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha leading to disruption of the House proceedings. After two earlier adjournments and a little business, the House was finally adjourned for the day with an announcement to assemble at 11 a.m. on Monday next week.

Led by the Congress, other Opposition party members from the Trinamool, DMK, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, NCP, and RSP unitedly raised slogans against the government soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m. on Wednesday seeking withdrawal of three contentious farm laws which led to the first adjournment till 12.30 p.m. and the other till 2.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the House managed to take some questions in the Question Hour and passed the National Capital of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill 2021 with a voice vote amid the din.

Papers related to the Ministry of Defence; External Affairs; Coal and Mines; Atomic Energy; Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions; Commerce and Industries were laid on the table of the House, and reports of the Standing Committee on Information, and Petroleum and Natural Gas were moved amid the uproar.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took on the Opposition MPs, saying "you are elected by the people to raise their issues in Parliament. You show inappropriate conduct in the House every day by disrupting House proceedings unnecessarily. Your conduct is not good."

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, while on the chair, announced the final adjournment of the House during a discussion on the Union Budget on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2021-22. She stopped BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav in the middle of his speech on the subject and announced that the House will be adjourned till its next meeting at 11 a.m. on March 15 (Monday).

The House faced similar protests earlier on Monday and Tuesday when the Opposition raised price hikes of LPG cylinder and petroleum products, and raised slogans against the government over its policies in controlling the rates of these essential items.

It was the third consecutive day of the second leg of Budget Session which faced adjournment with only limited business conduct.

