L&T arm to build 2 units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) The construction arm of L&T has secured an order in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore to construct the Main Plant Civil Works of the Kudankulam 5 and 6 units.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is India's first Light Water Reactor (LWR) of 6 units with a generation capacity of 1,000 MWe (megawatt electrical) each.