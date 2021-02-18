  1. Sify.com
  4. L&T arm to build 2 units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

L&T arm to build 2 units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 18th, 2021, 16:09:28hrs
Kudankulam Nuclear

Mumbai: The construction arm of L&T has secured an order in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore to construct the Main Plant Civil Works of the Kudankulam 5 and 6 units.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is India's first Light Water Reactor (LWR) of 6 units with a generation capacity of 1,000 MWe (megawatt electrical) each.

In a regulatory filing, L&T said that the scope of work includes construction of the reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building, diesel generator building and other safety related structures in a duration of 64 months.

The company is currently executing similar works of Kudankulam 3 and 4 units in the same premises.
 

