L&T Construction bags contract for Mauritius Metro corridor

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The transportation infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an order in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore to extend the mainline corridor of the Mauritius Metro by 3.4 km from Metro Express Limited (MEL), Mauritius.

The project involves the construction of a fully integrated light rail-based Urban Transit System from Rose Hill Interchange towards Ebene reaching Reduit near the University of Mauritius, L&T said in a regulatory filing.