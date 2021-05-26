L&T offers financial, insurance support to Covid affected employees

The company has gone all out in offering its employees an additional insurance cover exclusive for COVID-19. This Optional Insurance Cover is a communicable disease cover for Covid-19 with an insured sum of Rs 35 lakh per employee for a policy period of 12 months.

Mumbai: As the second wave of the pandemic engulfs the entire nation, Larsen & Toubro has given special emphasis to the safety and care of its employees and their family members affected by the Coronavirus.

The policy provides a Lump sum payment of 100 per cent sum insured (i.e. Rs 35 Lakh) in the event of death of an employee arising out of COVID-19. Any COVID death, whether in hospital or whilst at home quarantine/institutional or hotel quarantine is payable under the medical policy.

This is in addition to the Group Term Life Insurance Policy which has a coverage of Rs 50 to 60 lakh applicable to the employees.

S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro, "This is one of the most challenging phases of the pandemic that we are witnessing. The second wave has hit us hard and has hit us fast. It is in times like these that we have to stand by our family. Each and every employee is part of the L&T family and we will leave no stone unturned in helping our employees and their families affected by the pandemic."

"We have collectively taken this decision to provide some relief to our employees which will hugely reduce the burden and stress of those affected, at least financially. There is no replacement for a loss of life, however with these Insurance Covers we aim to at least provide the much needed support and help to the families of our employees in case the need arises."

To mitigate the financial impact and help employees with additional Insurance coverage, the Company has also negotiated an Optional Top Up Medical Hospitalisation coverage plan for Life Threatening Diseases (LTD) which includes Covid related hospitalisation. All employees and their families are covered through the optional Top Up Medical Hospitalisation Scheme for a period of 365 days or till the date of separation of the employee, whichever is earlier. The Top Up amount ranges from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. This regular medical insurance cover can also be utilised by the employees for COVID-19 hospitalisation.

The company has also offered medical assistance of up to Rs 6.25 lakh per year for Covid affected employees. This benefit is also applicable for Spouses and Children of deceased employees.

Besides, support for education for children of employees who died while in service is being provided to children between the age group of 3 years to 25 years.

The company is also offering support towards vocational training and education to help in rehabilitating spouse of deceased employees or of fully incapacitated employees to make them employable is also being provided.

About 75 per cent of the Course Fee with a limit of Rs 1 Lakh per financial year will be reimbursed for the duration of the course not exceeding three years, a company statement said.

