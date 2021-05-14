Macrotech Developers report 31% growth in Q4 net profit

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Macrotech Developers on Friday reported a nearly 31 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 312.19 crore.

During the corresponding period of FY20, the company had made a net profit of Rs 238.44 crore.

Its revenue from operations increased 20 per cent during the period under review to Rs 2,533.56 crore.