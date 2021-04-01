Mahindra & Mahindra sells 40,403 vehicles in March

On YoY basis, the sales numbers are multiple times higher than the 6,679 units sold in the pandemic-struck March last year, when India was moving towards a lockdown and Covid-19 cases surged rapidly.

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Mahindra & Mahindra sold a total of 40,403 units of its vehicles last month both in the domestic and the international markets.

The statement noted: "The growth in March 2021 over March 2020 has been unprecedented and is not comparable given the onset of pandemic during mid-March last year."

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 16,643 vehicles in March 2021, compared to 3,111 vehicles in March 2020, the company said in a statement. The passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sold 16,700 vehicles in March 2021.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said: "At Mahindra we are witnessing very good momentum in demand and have a strong pipeline of bookings across our SUV range of Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, All-New Thar and also the Bolero Pik-up. Infact Bolero volumes for March has been the highest in this financial year and despite supply constraints we have been able to ramp up production of Bolero Pik-up significantly during the month."

He added that supply challenges are expected to remain for the next two to three months and then ease out gradually.

The company's total passenger vehicle sales during the financial year ended March 31, 2021 was over 1.57 lakh units, higher than 16 per cent lower than nearly 1.87 lakh units sold in the previous financial year.

