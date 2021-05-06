Mahindra Advanced Design Europe to come up in UK's West Midlands

The new Centre of Excellence will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, and Pininfarina Design in Italy's Turin.

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Mahindra Group on Thursday said it will set up 'Mahindra Advanced Design Europe' (M.A.D.E) in the UK's West Midlands.

"M.A.D.E is a strategic enhancement of Mahindra's global design capabilities and renews its commitment to bring to its customers, sophisticated, authentic SUVs with an unmissable presence.

"M.A.D.E will further sharpen Mahindra's distinctive product designs and differentiated technology offerings to further its safe, thrilling, yet efficient connected car experiences."

As per the statement, M.A.D.E also support the creation of highly skilled design roles, drawing from the Coventry University, the Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the UK and Europe.

M.A.D.E. will be operational from July 1, it added.

--IANS

rv/sn/vd