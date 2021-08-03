Mahindra Auto's July YoY PV sales up 91%

On an overall basis, auto sales including passenger vehicles, CVs and exports for the month of July 2021 stood at 42,983 vehicles.

Passenger vehicle sales increased to 21,046 vehicles in July from 11,025 units sold during the corresponding period of 2020.

Similarly, exports for the month of July 2021 were up 45 per cent to 2,123 vehicles from 1,467 units shipped abroad during the corresponding poeriod of 2020.

M&M Automotive Division's Chief Executive Officer, Veejay Nakra, said: "More than 90 per cent of our dealerships and workshops are now operational across the country. We have seen significant increase in activity levels, enquiries and as a result, sales across our product portfolio."

"While supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue and we are doing everything to address it on priority, July has been an exciting month for us with two new product launches. Both launches have received very positive initial response and we are confident of building on this in the coming months."

