Mahindra Rural Housing Finance, India Post Payments Bank partner for cash management solution

As part of the tie-up, IPPB will be offering cash management and collection services to MRHFL through its access points and postal service providers.

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited (MRHFL), a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Ltd, and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Monday announced a strategic partnership for cash management solution.

With the cash management service, MRHFL customers will be able to repay their monthly or quarterly loan instalments at over 136,000 post offices.

The tie-up for cash management solution is a significant partnership in the financial services sector, and is aimed at customer inclusivity by both the partners. IPPB's national network combined with its simple, scalable and replicable technology framework has facilitated the deployment of cash management solution to meet the requirements of MRHFL.

Speaking on the partnership, J Venkatramu, MD and CEO, India Post Payments Bank, said: "Cash management being the lifeline of business operations, IPPB with its robust network and technology platform can help corporates to manage their receivables safely, securely and seamlessly. We are committed to working with Mahindra Rural Housing Finance in its pursuit of transforming lives in rural areas and remove barriers for the unbanked and underbanked by reaching the last mile leveraging the vast reach of the postal network."

Anuj Mehra, Managing Director, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance said, "The tie up with IPPB we believe will provide our customers access to efficient banking services and enable them to become financially secure and empowered. I am grateful to IPPB for agreeing to partner with us on this unique solution which will enable our customers to rise".

--IANS

sn/ash