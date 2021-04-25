Major ports to waive-off charges for ships carrying oxygen-related cargo

The decision has been taken in view of the excessive requirement of oxygen and related equipment in the country.

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The government has directed all major ports to waive off all charges levied by the port trusts and to give priority to oxygen and related consignments for berthing.

"The Government of India has directed all Major Ports, including the Kamarajar Port Limited, to waive-off all charges levied by Major Port Trusts (including vessel related charges, storage charges etc.)," said an official statement.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has also asked the ports to accord highest priority in the berthing sequence to the vessels carrying consignments of medical grade oxygen, oxygen tanks, oxygen bottles, portable oxygen generators, oxygen concentrators, steel pipes for manufacturing oxygen cylinders and associated equipment for the next three months, or until further orders.

The ministry also asked port chairpersons to personally supervise logistic operations to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments for berthing of such vessel on top priority in the port, unloading of oxygen related cargo, coordination with Customs and other authorities for speedy clearance and documentation and expeditious evacuation of oxygen related cargo from port.

In case the vessel is carrying other cargo or containers in addition to oxygen related cargo, waiver of charges on pro-rata basis, considering the overall cargo or containers handled at port, should be provided for oxygen related cargo to such vessels.

The ministry will monitor the details of such vessels, cargo and time taken in the port from the time vessel entered in the port limits to exit of cargo from port gate.

--IANS

rrb/sn/pgh