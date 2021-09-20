  1. Sify.com
  4. Majority of Council opposed bringing petroleum products under GST: Sitharaman

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 20th, 2021, 12:01:04hrs
Lucknow: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that a majority of state governments opposed the inclusion of petroleum products under the GST.

Addressing the media after the conclusion of the Council's 45th meeting -- and the first held in a physical format after start of the Covid-19 pandemic, she said that the issue was deliberated at the meeting, after it was added to the agenda at the last moment on the back of a Kerala High Court order.

Sitharaman said the Council members did not see find the current situation appropriate to bring petroleum products under the GST.

It was widely speculated that such a move might be initiated to lower the record high prices of petrol and diesel.

