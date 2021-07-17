Make GAIL to lay its gas pipeline along the highways: OPS

In a statement issued here Panneerselvam said GAIL is laying its gas pipeline on farm lands in Krishnagiri district much against the wishes of the farmers there.

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam on Saturday urged Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to prevent Gail (India) Ltd from laying gas pipelines through farm lands.

Panneerselvam said considering that projects are for people and not people for projects.

He asked Stalin to stop GAIL from laying its gas pipelines in farm lands and lay the same along the highway.

GAIL is laying a pipeline to carry gas from Kochi in Kerala to Bengaluru via several western districts in Tamil Nadu (Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri).

While the pipelines are laid along the highways in Kerala, the company wants to lay the pipes through the farm lands in Tamil Nadu.

The company has refused to lay the pipes along the highways.

--IANS

