Malaysia's MMC Corporation selects Ramco for digital transformation

The MMC Corporation has five ports under its fold in Malaysia. Internationally, MMC has presence in Saudi Arabia via Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company Limited, a container port terminal within the Jeddah Islamic Port.

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Malaysia's MMC Corporation Behard, a utility and infrastructure conglomerate has chosen India's Ramco Systems Ltd's enterprise resource planning (ERP) for digital transformation of its five ports business systems, said top officials.

"The MMC Corporation's ports revenue last year was 3.2 billion Ringgit," Dato' Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, Group Managing Director told global media on Thursday.

Noh said at present the MMC Ports in Malaysia has about 79 systems and they do not provide a unified view of the data. Hence Ramco Systems has been selected to provide a unified ERP and also for digital transformation of port business.

Owing to its digital transformation, the port customers can interact with the ports in a simple format and the company will also reduce its cost by having one data centre instead of three or four centres now and also bringing down the size of MMC Ports information technology (IT) team, Noh remarked.

According to Noh, the other business verticals of MMC Corporation may also be looking at Ramco Systems for a similar project.

Speaking of the MMC Ports order P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems said: "The partnership is a significant milestone for Ramco Systems. We have a strong presence in Malaysia."

Though the listed Ramco Systems has provided its solutions to some ports in the Middle East, the MMC Ports order is the first comprehensive mandate for the company globally, Virender Aggarwal, CEO said.

According to Aggarwal, the entire application and data will be housed in Malaysia.

Noh said the implementation of the ERP and the digital transformation of the all its five ports in Malaysia.

--IANS

vj/skp/