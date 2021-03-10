Manappuram Fin board to consider issuing debt securities

Mumbai: Manappuram Finance Ltd. on Tuesday said that its Board of Directors will meet on March 19 to consider business plan and borrowing programme, including raising of funds through issuance of non-convertible debt securities.

"The Board of Directors of the Company will be meeting on Friday, March 19, 2021 to consider business plan and borrowing program including raising of funds through issuance of non-convertible debt securities either through a public issue or on private placement basis for FY 2021-22," the company said in a regulatory filing.