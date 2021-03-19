Manappuram Finance to raise Rs 6K cr in FY22

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Manappuram Finance on Friday announced that it will raise up to Rs 6,000 crore in the next fiscal.

The decision was taken by the board of directors at a meeting on March 19, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The board of directors of Manappuram Finance Ltd at its meeting held on today has considered and approved the fundraising programme of the company for FY 2021-2022, which includes the issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore," it said.