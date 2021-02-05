Manoj Bhat to be new CFO of Mahindra Group

Bhat will move to the Mahindra Group from Tech Mahindra where he has been the CFO since June 2018, responsible for the finance and secretarial functions across 160 subsidiaries and over 90 countries.

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has announced the appointment of Manoj Bhat as the group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from April 2.

Anish Shah, the current Deputy Managing Director and group CFO of the Mahindra Group, will assume the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from April 2. Bhat will report to Shah and will be a part of the group corporate office leadership team.

Bhat will lead Mahindra Group's finance organisation, working closely with the finance leadership teams of the group companies on strategy, governance and controllership; providing leadership on all aspects related to financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, business planning, tax management, fund raising and treasury operations.

Commenting on the appointment, Shah said, "Manoj Bhat is a proven global CFO with a track record of delivering results and creating value. He brings a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline, well-honed operating skills, and transformational leadership abilities. He will be a strong partner as we execute our transformational plan and improve our operating results to position Mahindra for sustainable, long-term value creation."

Bhat has been associated with Tech Mahindra since 2006 and has held multiple positions with global responsibilities for business finance, investor relations, corporate planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

He has played a key role in Tech Mahindra's organic and non-organic growth initiatives, including being a part of the acquisition and integration of Mahindra Satyam and the initial public offering of Tech Mahindra in 2006. Before joining Tech Mahindra, Manoj was with Perot Systems and HCL Perot Systems in various leadership roles in treasury, business development finance, and strategy.

Bhat holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from IIT Bombay and a postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) from IIM Bangalore.

