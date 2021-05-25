Market cap of BSE-listed cos hits $3 tn for the first time

"Market capitalization of equities of listed companies on @bseindia reached USD 3 trillion intra day for the first time ever. A great milestone on a long journey. Congratulations to all 6.9 crore+ registered investors, 1400+ brokers,69,000+ MF distributors and 4700 + companies," he said.

Taking to Twitter, BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan congratulated the investors, brokers, mutual fund distributors and companies.

Mumbai: The market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE reached the $3 trillion mark for the first time in its history.

At the end of the day's trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 2,18,94,202.30 crore ($3 trillion).

Earlier in the day, the market capitalisation crossed Rs 219 lakh crore.

The Indian stock market closed in the green on Monday with the BSE Sensex closing 111 points higher.

Healthy buying was witnessed in the banking and oil and gas stocks. Selling in metal and telecom stocks, however, capped the gains on the indices.

The trading session, however, was volatile amid mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex closed at 50,651.90, higher by 111.42 points, or 0.22 per cent, from its previous close of 50,540.48.

It opened at 50,727.28 and touched an intra-day high of 50,857.59 and a low of 50,465.90 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange settled at 15,197.70, higher by 22.40 points, or 0.15 per cent, from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were the State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank, while the major losers were Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The broader markets outperformed the Sensex with the BSE MidCap index closing 0.86 per cent higher and the BSE SmallCap index rising 0.70 per cent.

