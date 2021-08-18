Market climbs new high, Sensex hits 56,000

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices continued their bull on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex hitting the landmark 56,000 level.

It has touched a new high of 56,086.50 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange has recorded an all-time high of 16,693 points.

Around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 56,036.78, higher by 244.51 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close of 55,792.27.