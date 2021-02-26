Market extends losses, Sensex down 1,500 points (Ld)

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Extending its losses the BSE Sensex declined over 1,500 points in line with global selloff.

Around 11.33 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,517.48, lower by 1,521.83 points or 2.98 per cent from the previous close of 51,039.31.

It opened at 50,256.71 and has touched an intra-day high of 50,400.31 and a low of 49,507.46 points.